James F. Mccann Sells 694,921 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $19,909,486.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 733,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,012,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FLWS stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.51.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

