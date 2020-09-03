Jefferies Financial Group Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $55.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

SMAR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 736,284 shares in the company, valued at $33,162,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,568. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Smartsheet by 435.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 39.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

