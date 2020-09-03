Jillian Broadbent Acquires 2,066 Shares of Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) Stock

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) insider Jillian Broadbent bought 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$39.87 ($28.48) per share, with a total value of A$82,371.42 ($58,836.73).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$37.42.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

