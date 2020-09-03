John Kingman Purchases 2,139 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider John Kingman acquired 2,139 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £4,556.07 ($5,953.31).

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 207.10 ($2.71) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.50. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 4.93 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 242 ($3.16) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 263 ($3.44) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 244.91 ($3.20).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

