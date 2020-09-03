John W. Dalton Sells 10,000 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director John W. Dalton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 975,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $8.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $124.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.61.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 123.4% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 307,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 169,970 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 171,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

SMED has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

