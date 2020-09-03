Jonathan Roe Acquires 180,000 Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Stock

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) insider Jonathan Roe purchased 180,000 shares of Amigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,928.26).

AMGO opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. Amigo Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 164.80 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.99, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.19.

Amigo (LON:AMGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 2481.9999292 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

