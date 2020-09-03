JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JETI stock opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.79 million and a P/E ratio of 1.71. JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 has a one year low of GBX 78.80 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 176.89 ($2.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.77.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

