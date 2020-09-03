JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 160 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Investec raised Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.35) on Thursday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 113.59.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 9,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,158.64).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.