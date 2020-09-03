JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

VCISY stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. VINCI S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

About VINCI S A/ADR

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

