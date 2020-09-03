Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 143.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $790,284.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,872 shares of company stock worth $38,374,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $90.77 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $91.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

