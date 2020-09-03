Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires New Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $259.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $5,848,762. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

