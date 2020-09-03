Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 5,949 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.