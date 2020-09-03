Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,550,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,744,000 after purchasing an additional 880,606 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 904.4% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,608,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,534 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 43.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETFC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

In other news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

