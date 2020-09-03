Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,390 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

In other news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $366,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,996 shares of company stock worth $417,644. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

