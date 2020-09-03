Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker stock opened at $120.85 on Thursday. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJM. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

