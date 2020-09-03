Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 522.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $3,945,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

