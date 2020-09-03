Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,801,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,499,000 after buying an additional 69,229 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,180,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4,040.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,575,000 after buying an additional 493,649 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW stock opened at $370.50 on Thursday. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $371.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. W W Grainger’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

