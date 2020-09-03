Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 6,893 Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HRL shares. Cfra lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,867.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.