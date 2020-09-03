Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 7,406 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,610,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $814,430,000 after buying an additional 155,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,968,000 after buying an additional 749,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,644,000 after purchasing an additional 409,377 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,137,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

