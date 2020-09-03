Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 8.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 11.5% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $120.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,160 shares of company stock worth $1,954,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.45.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.