Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 13,239 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

