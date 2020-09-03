Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 23,537 Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,537 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 68.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Regions Financial by 42.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 89,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $1,803,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $5,714,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.64. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.