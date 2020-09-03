Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 3,200 Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter worth $4,883,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter worth $72,916,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter worth $723,368,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the first quarter valued at $7,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering stock opened at $93.11 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.70.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $315,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

