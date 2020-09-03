Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $293,000 in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,061,000 after acquiring an additional 168,837 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,063,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,755 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,468,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,162,000 after purchasing an additional 235,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,926,000 after purchasing an additional 318,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,561.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,039 shares of company stock worth $12,716,490. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $108.46 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.