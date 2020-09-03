Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $307,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,571 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,729,000 after buying an additional 244,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,452,000 after buying an additional 150,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,255,000 after buying an additional 6,571,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,106,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,267,000 after buying an additional 317,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NYSE HPE opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

