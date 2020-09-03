Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $310,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $125,249,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,454,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,481,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. BofA Securities lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

