Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $316,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,531 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,682,000 after purchasing an additional 405,800 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $48,972,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $47,657,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,358,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after purchasing an additional 199,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.84.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MLM stock opened at $212.57 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.