Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $340,000 in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $41.56 on Thursday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

