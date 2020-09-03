Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $347,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $171.10 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.19 and its 200 day moving average is $172.16.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

