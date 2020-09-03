Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $356,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $416,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $3,292,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,174,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,450 shares of company stock worth $16,149,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $143.13 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

