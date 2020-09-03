Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $362,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,864,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $44,943,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 68.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,285,000 after purchasing an additional 686,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 527.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 605,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 438.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 717,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,183,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.