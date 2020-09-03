Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $264,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,772 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 212,875 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $184.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $186.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.87.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

