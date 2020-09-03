Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $266,000 Investment in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,319,000 after acquiring an additional 308,441 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Gartner by 23.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,161,000 after buying an additional 473,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 85.0% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,523,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 31.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 260,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $115,686.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

IT stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.85. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. Gartner’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

