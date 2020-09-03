Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $273,000 Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $750,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,535.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total value of $47,639.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,564.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock worth $5,848,762. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

Shares of SIVB opened at $259.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.03.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

