Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $358,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in CarMax by 32.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in CarMax by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 85,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 2,107 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $206,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $3,613,799.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,137.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $108.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

