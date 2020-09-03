Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

In other ABIOMED news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,313 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $312.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.44. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ABMD shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.