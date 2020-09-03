Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 613.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after buying an additional 361,875 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 252,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

