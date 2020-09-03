Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $106.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.83%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,610 shares of company stock worth $2,148,252 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.86.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

