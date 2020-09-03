Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.80.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $322.80 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

