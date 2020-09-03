Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Waters by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 23.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $2,494,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Waters by 16.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Waters by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $217.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.95 and a 200-day moving average of $197.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

