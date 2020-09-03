Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,243,000 after purchasing an additional 83,197 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,574,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after purchasing an additional 683,528 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,478,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,416,000 after buying an additional 60,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Shares of OKE opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

