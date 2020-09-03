Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,654 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,333,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,250,000 after purchasing an additional 94,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,392,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,658,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,332,000 after purchasing an additional 917,948 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,662,000 after purchasing an additional 72,076 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,367 shares of company stock worth $8,425,236. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

Shares of VAR opened at $174.66 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.53.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

