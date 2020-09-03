Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3,942.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.92.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $349.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.76. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.87, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.00 and a 12-month high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.