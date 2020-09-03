Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

ESS stock opened at $220.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.60. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.85.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.