Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $322,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth $730,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 34.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

