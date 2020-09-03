Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 445.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total value of $277,590.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $419,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,536.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,827 shares of company stock worth $15,876,914. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $228.52 on Thursday. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.12.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

