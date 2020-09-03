Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $598,000 in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Capital World Investors increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,985,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,558,000 after buying an additional 7,614,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,482 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,630.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,119,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,648 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,932,324 shares of company stock worth $229,304,333. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

