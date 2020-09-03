Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $620,000 in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,541 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,349 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,877 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,041 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

EXPE stock opened at $102.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.27.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

