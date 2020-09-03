Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $662,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 31,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.