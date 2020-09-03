Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $696,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 71,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -491.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

